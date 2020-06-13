All apartments in Oakland
429 Bellevue Ave
429 Bellevue Ave

429 Bellevue Avenue · (833) 223-5813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 429 Bellevue Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
Make yourself at home in this updated mid-century home. Your furry friend will love trips around Lake Merritt and the Gardens just a few minutes away. After a long day at the work, head to Sidebar or The Grand Tavern for a cocktail before tucking yourself in to your pet-friendly home. It’s all just steps away from this central building.

Adams Point occupies a central location in Oakland, with proximity to Lake Merritt, Pill Hill, Grand Lake, and Downtown. Located between Grand Avenue to the south, Harrison Street to the northwest, and Interstate 580 to the northeast, this neighborhood – which got its start as a camp for former residents of San Francisco displaced by the 1906 earthquake – offers proximity to shopping, dining, parks, and more. Highlights include Lakeside Park, home to family favorite miniature theme park Children’s Fairyland, and the landmark art deco Bellevue-Staten Building.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Street.
Storage Details: Garage Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
429 Bellevue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 429 Bellevue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
429 Bellevue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Bellevue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 429 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 429 Bellevue Ave offers parking.
Does 429 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Bellevue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 429 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 429 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 429 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Bellevue Ave has units with dishwashers.
