429 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking on-site laundry clubhouse

Make yourself at home in this updated mid-century home. Your furry friend will love trips around Lake Merritt and the Gardens just a few minutes away. After a long day at the work, head to Sidebar or The Grand Tavern for a cocktail before tucking yourself in to your pet-friendly home. It’s all just steps away from this central building.



Adams Point occupies a central location in Oakland, with proximity to Lake Merritt, Pill Hill, Grand Lake, and Downtown. Located between Grand Avenue to the south, Harrison Street to the northwest, and Interstate 580 to the northeast, this neighborhood – which got its start as a camp for former residents of San Francisco displaced by the 1906 earthquake – offers proximity to shopping, dining, parks, and more. Highlights include Lakeside Park, home to family favorite miniature theme park Children’s Fairyland, and the landmark art deco Bellevue-Staten Building.



