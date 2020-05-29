94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY. PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS POSTING WITH YOUR EMAIL AND PHONE NUMBER & WE WILL PROVIDE THE LINK TO APPLY. BE SAFE***

Located in a highly sought after neighborhood with a flexible two bedroom and two bathroom floor plan. The unit flows seamlessly through the kitchen, dining area and into a large size living room with a sun filled balcony.



A few upgrades worth mentioning: Contemporary concrete floors, new quartz counter tops, updated bathroom, new wall oven, new cook top and dual pane windows. Also a large size private outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining guest, causal gardening, or a summer time lounging. It should also be mentioned that there is a large amount of storage with extra closets throughout.



This unit is the first on its floor, eliminating long hallways and offering desirable privacy. Whether you prefer Michelin star restaurants or casual dining and a movie, you can find most everything you need just a short stroll away. Public transportation to SF and carpool is also nearby.