All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102

94 Bayo Vista Avenue · (510) 336-0202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

94 Bayo Vista Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY. PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS POSTING WITH YOUR EMAIL AND PHONE NUMBER & WE WILL PROVIDE THE LINK TO APPLY. BE SAFE***
Located in a highly sought after neighborhood with a flexible two bedroom and two bathroom floor plan. The unit flows seamlessly through the kitchen, dining area and into a large size living room with a sun filled balcony.

A few upgrades worth mentioning: Contemporary concrete floors, new quartz counter tops, updated bathroom, new wall oven, new cook top and dual pane windows. Also a large size private outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining guest, causal gardening, or a summer time lounging. It should also be mentioned that there is a large amount of storage with extra closets throughout.

This unit is the first on its floor, eliminating long hallways and offering desirable privacy. Whether you prefer Michelin star restaurants or casual dining and a movie, you can find most everything you need just a short stroll away. Public transportation to SF and carpool is also nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 have any available units?
94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 have?
Some of 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Maya
4045 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Aqua Via
125 2nd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Oakland, CA 94609
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity