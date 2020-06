Amenities

Bright and sunny top floor flat in West Oakland just outside of Downtown near Preservation Park! Super convenient 3bd/1ba with updated kitchen,in unit laundry, and off street parking. Walking distance to 12th/19th Street BART Stations, Downtown Oakland, and Lake Merritt. Lots of parks and restaurants nearby. Walk Score of 92, Transit Score of 83, and Bike Score of 79.