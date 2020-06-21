All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

6690 Outlook Ave

6690 Outlook Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Millsmont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental is filled with all the comfortable features of a home!

The spacious and stunning interior features carpeted/tile flooring and a fireplace. Benefit from a lovely well-equipped kitchen that has smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Central heating, cooling, and ceiling fans along with in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. No smoking in the property.

The exterior has a backyard porch, 2 balconies, and a yard. It has a 2-car detached garage. There’s a loft in the garage that tenants can use for storage and is included in the rent. Deep cleaning must be done twice a year for tenants who have a pet(s).

Tenant pays for water, electricity, and gas (bills will be under the landlord’s name). The landscaping, pest control, sewage, and trash utilities will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Frick Neighborhood, Concordia Park, and Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
45 Seminary - Sobrante Park - 0.2 mile
617 Skyline High – Seminary - 0.2 mile
650 Montera - Oakmore – Seminary - 0.2 mile
680 Bishop O'Dowd High – MacArthur - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5855972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 Outlook Ave have any available units?
6690 Outlook Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6690 Outlook Ave have?
Some of 6690 Outlook Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6690 Outlook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6690 Outlook Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 Outlook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6690 Outlook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6690 Outlook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6690 Outlook Ave does offer parking.
Does 6690 Outlook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6690 Outlook Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 Outlook Ave have a pool?
No, 6690 Outlook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6690 Outlook Ave have accessible units?
No, 6690 Outlook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 Outlook Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6690 Outlook Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6690 Outlook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6690 Outlook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
