6690 Outlook Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental is filled with all the comfortable features of a home!



The spacious and stunning interior features carpeted/tile flooring and a fireplace. Benefit from a lovely well-equipped kitchen that has smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Central heating, cooling, and ceiling fans along with in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. No smoking in the property.



The exterior has a backyard porch, 2 balconies, and a yard. It has a 2-car detached garage. There’s a loft in the garage that tenants can use for storage and is included in the rent. Deep cleaning must be done twice a year for tenants who have a pet(s).



Tenant pays for water, electricity, and gas (bills will be under the landlord’s name). The landscaping, pest control, sewage, and trash utilities will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Frick Neighborhood, Concordia Park, and Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

45 Seminary - Sobrante Park - 0.2 mile

617 Skyline High – Seminary - 0.2 mile

650 Montera - Oakmore – Seminary - 0.2 mile

680 Bishop O'Dowd High – MacArthur - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5855972)