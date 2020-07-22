All apartments in Oakland
5260 Locksley Ave

5260 Locksley Avenue · (510) 649-3380
Location

5260 Locksley Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618
Shafter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5260 Locksley Ave · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Rockridge Home for Rent in Great Location - Charming 3 BR / 2.5 BA house for rent in Berkeley's desirable Rockridge area. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, plus the Rockridge-Temescal Greenbelt with playgrounds, butterfly gardens, redwood groves, farmer's market and more. Updated bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Bonus space downstairs with kitchen. Freshly landscaped front yard. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Close to buses and Rockridge BART station and easy access to Highway 24 and the Oakland bridge.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 Locksley Ave have any available units?
5260 Locksley Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5260 Locksley Ave have?
Some of 5260 Locksley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5260 Locksley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Locksley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Locksley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5260 Locksley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5260 Locksley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5260 Locksley Ave offers parking.
Does 5260 Locksley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5260 Locksley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Locksley Ave have a pool?
No, 5260 Locksley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5260 Locksley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5260 Locksley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Locksley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 Locksley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
