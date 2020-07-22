5260 Locksley Ave

Amenities

Rockridge Home for Rent in Great Location - Charming 3 BR / 2.5 BA house for rent in Berkeley's desirable Rockridge area. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, plus the Rockridge-Temescal Greenbelt with playgrounds, butterfly gardens, redwood groves, farmer's market and more. Updated bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Bonus space downstairs with kitchen. Freshly landscaped front yard. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Close to buses and Rockridge BART station and easy access to Highway 24 and the Oakland bridge.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939758)