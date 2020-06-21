All apartments in Oakland
372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110
372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110

372 Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

372 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
372 Euclid Ave, Oakland
Adams Point

Monthly Rent $2350
Security Deposit $3525

SPECIAL:
SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 20, 2020 (or before) START DATE AND RECEIVE 6 MONTHS FREE PARKING

Beautiful, Bright and Spacious Apartment
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher and garbage disposal
Pets considered

Laundry in Building
Walking distance to Lake Merritt and Saturday Morning Farmers Market

NO-SMOKING property.
Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18

FICO of 670 required with good credit history.
Two person occupancy limit.
Applications available after unit tour

Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.
Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have any available units?
372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have?
Some of 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 currently offering any rent specials?
372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 is pet friendly.
Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 offer parking?
Yes, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 does offer parking.
Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have a pool?
No, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 does not have a pool.
Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have accessible units?
No, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110 does not have units with air conditioning.
