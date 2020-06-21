372 Euclid Avenue, Unit 110

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

372 Euclid Ave, Oakland

Adams Point



Monthly Rent $2350

Security Deposit $3525



SPECIAL:

SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 20, 2020 (or before) START DATE AND RECEIVE 6 MONTHS FREE PARKING



Beautiful, Bright and Spacious Apartment

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher and garbage disposal

Pets considered



Laundry in Building

Walking distance to Lake Merritt and Saturday Morning Farmers Market



NO-SMOKING property.

Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18



FICO of 670 required with good credit history.

Two person occupancy limit.

Applications available after unit tour



Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.

Apartment