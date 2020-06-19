36 Coolidge Terrace

Amenities
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy. The home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet on the second. Amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, AC and dryer/washer. It also comes with two attached parking spaces.
Tenant pays gas, electricity and water.
Small pet is negotiable.
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
Owner pays for rental fee
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
