36 Coolidge Terrace

36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy. The home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet on the second. Amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, AC and dryer/washer. It also comes with two attached parking spaces.



Tenant pays gas, electricity and water.

Small pet is negotiable.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

Owner pays for rental fee



