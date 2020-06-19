All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

36 Coolidge Terrace

36 Coolidge Terrace · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Coolidge Terrace, Oakland, CA 94602
Lincoln Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 Coolidge Terrace · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy. The home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet on the second. Amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, AC and dryer/washer. It also comes with two attached parking spaces.

Tenant pays gas, electricity and water.
Small pet is negotiable.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
Owner pays for rental fee

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE5729830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Coolidge Terrace have any available units?
36 Coolidge Terrace has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Coolidge Terrace have?
Some of 36 Coolidge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Coolidge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
36 Coolidge Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Coolidge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Coolidge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 36 Coolidge Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 36 Coolidge Terrace does offer parking.
Does 36 Coolidge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Coolidge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Coolidge Terrace have a pool?
No, 36 Coolidge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 36 Coolidge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 36 Coolidge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Coolidge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Coolidge Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Coolidge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Coolidge Terrace has units with air conditioning.
