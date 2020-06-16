3027 Filbert St. 1

Amenities

walk in closets some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

West Oakland 1 bed Apartment - Property Id: 178999



Welcome to your urban oasis in West Oakland. This one bedroom apartment in a 4 plex building features amenities including: brand new laminate floor with wood finish look throughout, modern white tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, new brushed nickel fixtures in bathroom and kitchen, white quartz countertops, white subway tile. The bathroom features a custom built shower over tub and new vanity with built in storage shelves. Living room features amazing windows and plenty of natural light. Enjoy the amazing walk in closet and access to the shared backyard.

This unit is all about location. We are right across the street from the newly opened Community Foods Market. No car required for grocery shopping! It is also centrally located to anywhere you need to go. MacArthur Bart station is a 15 minute walk. Immediate access to hwy 24, 580 fwy or 880 if you are trying to get to San Francisco.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178999

Property Id 178999



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5695672)