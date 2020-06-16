All apartments in Oakland
3027 Filbert St. 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3027 Filbert St. 1

3027 Filbert Street · (650) 255-4547
Location

3027 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
West Oakland 1 bed Apartment - Property Id: 178999

Welcome to your urban oasis in West Oakland. This one bedroom apartment in a 4 plex building features amenities including: brand new laminate floor with wood finish look throughout, modern white tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, new brushed nickel fixtures in bathroom and kitchen, white quartz countertops, white subway tile. The bathroom features a custom built shower over tub and new vanity with built in storage shelves. Living room features amazing windows and plenty of natural light. Enjoy the amazing walk in closet and access to the shared backyard.
This unit is all about location. We are right across the street from the newly opened Community Foods Market. No car required for grocery shopping! It is also centrally located to anywhere you need to go. MacArthur Bart station is a 15 minute walk. Immediate access to hwy 24, 580 fwy or 880 if you are trying to get to San Francisco.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178999
Property Id 178999

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have any available units?
3027 Filbert St. 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have?
Some of 3027 Filbert St. 1's amenities include walk in closets, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Filbert St. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Filbert St. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Filbert St. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 offer parking?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have a pool?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have accessible units?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Filbert St. 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 Filbert St. 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
