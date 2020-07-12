/
/
/
clawson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
276 Apartments for rent in Clawson, Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
983 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3027 Filbert St. 1
3027 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
West Oakland 1 bed Apartment - Property Id: 178999 Welcome to your urban oasis in West Oakland.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3015 Myrtle Street Unit 9
3015 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1075 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
3110 Adeline Street #118
3110 Adeline Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,950
1427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Modern Iron Loft in Trendy West Oakland - Open House: Sunday, May 26th from 3 - 4 PM Showings also available by appt. Please txt Atif at 510-826-6685 Address 3110 Adeline St.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
68 Units Available
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,629
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,849
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
193 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
2 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
136 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,325
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,205
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
1292 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
80 Units Available
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
780 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAEmeryville, CAAlameda, CAPiedmont, CAAlbany, CAOrinda, CARichmond, CA