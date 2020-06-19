Amenities

Large 2BR/1BA Condo Updated KItchen / Bath, Parking in Desirable Adams Point Neighborhood - 150 Pearl Street #220 2BR/1BA Condo with Parking $2,650



YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS QUIET UPDATED CONDO IN

THE DESIRABLE ADAMS POINT NEIGHBORHOOD. THE

CONDO FEATURES:



GOURMET KITCHEN

*Efficient Galley Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Quartz Countertops

*Stainless Steel Appliances, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

*Generous Cabinet Space, Light Maple Wood Cabinetry, Tile Backsplash

EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING ROOM

*Large Combination room with separate Dining Area

*Generous Living Room with Decorative Fireplace

*Stunning Updated Light Wood Flooring

TWO BEDROOMS

*Both are carpeted, One faces the Private Deck

*The second bedroom could also be a large Home Office

LARGE FULL BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITY AREA

*Huge Vanity with Quartz Countertop, Large Mirror

*Tiled Shower over Tub, Tile Flooring

GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE

*Large and Deep Coat Closet by Entry Hall

*Triple Mirrored Door Closet System, 3 Large Separate

closets with built-in Organizers for all your storage needs

PRIVATE DECK

*Quiet Private Deck in back, looks out on Large Shade Trees



ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED

LAUNDRY ROOM directly across hall from unit



LOCATION! LOCATION IN ADAMS POINT NEIGHBORHOOD

*Close to Lake Merritt, Grand Lake Theatre, local shops / Restaurants

*Instant 580 Access, entrance ramp half block away

*Whole Foods Nearby, Easy access to Downtown Oakland

*Close Proximity to 19th Street Bart Station



ONE YEAR LEASE / SECURITY DEPOSIT 1.5 TIMES RENT

WATER, GARBAGE INCLUDED / RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED

NO PETS, APPLICATION FEE $40 PER ADULT



Michelle McCullough, Broker

Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

www.vesta-assetmanagement.com

michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com

Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR

BRE #01723767



(RLNE4226694)