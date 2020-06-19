Amenities
Large 2BR/1BA Condo Updated KItchen / Bath, Parking in Desirable Adams Point Neighborhood - 150 Pearl Street #220 2BR/1BA Condo with Parking $2,650
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS QUIET UPDATED CONDO IN
THE DESIRABLE ADAMS POINT NEIGHBORHOOD. THE
CONDO FEATURES:
GOURMET KITCHEN
*Efficient Galley Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Quartz Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
*Generous Cabinet Space, Light Maple Wood Cabinetry, Tile Backsplash
EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING ROOM
*Large Combination room with separate Dining Area
*Generous Living Room with Decorative Fireplace
*Stunning Updated Light Wood Flooring
TWO BEDROOMS
*Both are carpeted, One faces the Private Deck
*The second bedroom could also be a large Home Office
LARGE FULL BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITY AREA
*Huge Vanity with Quartz Countertop, Large Mirror
*Tiled Shower over Tub, Tile Flooring
GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE
*Large and Deep Coat Closet by Entry Hall
*Triple Mirrored Door Closet System, 3 Large Separate
closets with built-in Organizers for all your storage needs
PRIVATE DECK
*Quiet Private Deck in back, looks out on Large Shade Trees
ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED
LAUNDRY ROOM directly across hall from unit
LOCATION! LOCATION IN ADAMS POINT NEIGHBORHOOD
*Close to Lake Merritt, Grand Lake Theatre, local shops / Restaurants
*Instant 580 Access, entrance ramp half block away
*Whole Foods Nearby, Easy access to Downtown Oakland
*Close Proximity to 19th Street Bart Station
ONE YEAR LEASE / SECURITY DEPOSIT 1.5 TIMES RENT
WATER, GARBAGE INCLUDED / RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED
NO PETS, APPLICATION FEE $40 PER ADULT
Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767
(RLNE4226694)