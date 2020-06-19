All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 150 Pearl Street, #220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
150 Pearl Street, #220
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

150 Pearl Street, #220

150 Pearl Street · (415) 828-5080 ext. 5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

150 Pearl Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Harrison St-Oakland Ave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Pearl Street, #220 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Large 2BR/1BA Condo Updated KItchen / Bath, Parking in Desirable Adams Point Neighborhood - 150 Pearl Street #220 2BR/1BA Condo with Parking $2,650

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS QUIET UPDATED CONDO IN
THE DESIRABLE ADAMS POINT NEIGHBORHOOD. THE
CONDO FEATURES:

GOURMET KITCHEN
*Efficient Galley Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Quartz Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
*Generous Cabinet Space, Light Maple Wood Cabinetry, Tile Backsplash
EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING ROOM
*Large Combination room with separate Dining Area
*Generous Living Room with Decorative Fireplace
*Stunning Updated Light Wood Flooring
TWO BEDROOMS
*Both are carpeted, One faces the Private Deck
*The second bedroom could also be a large Home Office
LARGE FULL BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITY AREA
*Huge Vanity with Quartz Countertop, Large Mirror
*Tiled Shower over Tub, Tile Flooring
GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE
*Large and Deep Coat Closet by Entry Hall
*Triple Mirrored Door Closet System, 3 Large Separate
closets with built-in Organizers for all your storage needs
PRIVATE DECK
*Quiet Private Deck in back, looks out on Large Shade Trees

ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED
LAUNDRY ROOM directly across hall from unit

LOCATION! LOCATION IN ADAMS POINT NEIGHBORHOOD
*Close to Lake Merritt, Grand Lake Theatre, local shops / Restaurants
*Instant 580 Access, entrance ramp half block away
*Whole Foods Nearby, Easy access to Downtown Oakland
*Close Proximity to 19th Street Bart Station

ONE YEAR LEASE / SECURITY DEPOSIT 1.5 TIMES RENT
WATER, GARBAGE INCLUDED / RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED
NO PETS, APPLICATION FEE $40 PER ADULT

Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767

(RLNE4226694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have any available units?
150 Pearl Street, #220 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have?
Some of 150 Pearl Street, #220's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Pearl Street, #220 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Pearl Street, #220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Pearl Street, #220 pet-friendly?
No, 150 Pearl Street, #220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 offer parking?
Yes, 150 Pearl Street, #220 does offer parking.
Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Pearl Street, #220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have a pool?
No, 150 Pearl Street, #220 does not have a pool.
Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have accessible units?
No, 150 Pearl Street, #220 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Pearl Street, #220 has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Pearl Street, #220 have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Pearl Street, #220 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 Pearl Street, #220?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity