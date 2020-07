Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving conference room

Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely. If you're interested in learning more about our community, please contact us today to schedule a virtual tour. Thank you!



Up To 8 Weeks Free + $1000 Off Look & Lease Special! Call Today For Details!



Holland Partner Group is proud to introduce 1717 Webster, a premier apartment community in the heart of downtown Oakland. Offering an unprecedented East Bay apartment experience, your home at 1717 Webster is warm, refined and luxurious. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed with style and function in mind to create the ultimate standard of Oakland living.