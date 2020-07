Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

The Westerly on Lincoln apartments feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring. Residents enjoy the heated pool, relaxing spa, and convenient on-site amenities including gated access with covered garages. Surrounded by premier golf courses and recreational opportunities at Burton Chace Park, Fisherman’s Village, and Mother’s Beach, The Westerly offers a remarkable southern California location. Just a short drive to LAX, Santa Monica, Venice Beach, Beverly Hills, and the best of the Los Angeles area, The Westerly on Lincoln puts you exactly where you want to be. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!