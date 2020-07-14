Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill clubhouse

A beautiful living experience awaits you at the Villa Fontaine Apartments in Valley Village, CA. Just minutes away from Ventura Boulevard’s wide array of vibrant retail, entertainment, and cultural amenities, Villa Fontaine offers the luxury of an upscale residence in a charming and welcoming community. Only minutes away from the 170, 101, and 405 freeways, you will find that Villa Fontaine offers an engaging lifestyle in a quaint and quiet neighborhood.



From the moment you walk through the front door of our one and two-bedroom residences, you will be in awe with our fresh, designer interiors. Our Valley Village, CA apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, white quartz countertops, stylish, glass tile backsplash, dark hardwood-inspired flooring, spacious, walk-in closets, elegant fireplace and, charming balcony.



Our pet-friendly community offers a relaxing courtyard and a sparkling pool with barbeques for some SoCal style fun in the sun. Our dedicat