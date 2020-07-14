All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Villa Fontaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Villa Fontaine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Villa Fontaine

11850 Riverside Drive · (213) 423-0956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11850 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Fontaine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
clubhouse
A beautiful living experience awaits you at the Villa Fontaine Apartments in Valley Village, CA. Just minutes away from Ventura Boulevard’s wide array of vibrant retail, entertainment, and cultural amenities, Villa Fontaine offers the luxury of an upscale residence in a charming and welcoming community. Only minutes away from the 170, 101, and 405 freeways, you will find that Villa Fontaine offers an engaging lifestyle in a quaint and quiet neighborhood.

From the moment you walk through the front door of our one and two-bedroom residences, you will be in awe with our fresh, designer interiors. Our Valley Village, CA apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, white quartz countertops, stylish, glass tile backsplash, dark hardwood-inspired flooring, spacious, walk-in closets, elegant fireplace and, charming balcony.

Our pet-friendly community offers a relaxing courtyard and a sparkling pool with barbeques for some SoCal style fun in the sun. Our dedicat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st Pet $300, 2nd Pet $200
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum 25-pound weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Fontaine have any available units?
Villa Fontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Fontaine have?
Some of Villa Fontaine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Fontaine currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Fontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Fontaine pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Fontaine is pet friendly.
Does Villa Fontaine offer parking?
Yes, Villa Fontaine offers parking.
Does Villa Fontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Fontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Fontaine have a pool?
Yes, Villa Fontaine has a pool.
Does Villa Fontaine have accessible units?
No, Villa Fontaine does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Fontaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Fontaine has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Villa Fontaine?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity