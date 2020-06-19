Amenities

This Amazing Studio is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 620 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.



THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES:

- 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDS;

- TRANSFORMABLE COUCH INTO ANOTHER SLEEPING SPACE;

- AIR MATTRESS;

- NATURAL WOOD DINING TABLE WITH SEATING FOR 4;

- 39 FLAT SCREEN TV;

- FREE NETFLIX;

- FREE WIFI;

- MODERN APPLIANCES AND FLATWARE;

- HAIR-DRYER;

- IRON AND IRONING DESK;

- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS;

- REAL WOOD KITCHEN;

- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS ( shampoos, conditioners, towels etc ); FULL SET UP KITCHEN ( silverware, toaster, coffee makes, microwave, fridge, cutting board, set of knifes, pans, frying pans, etc ).



Also this apartment is cleaned by a team of 2 professional m!



Situated on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame! 1 block from the friendly theater! Steps away from the Los Angeles Metro, you are at the epicenter of Hollywood!