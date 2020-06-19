All apartments in Los Angeles
Vantage
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

Vantage

1710 North Fuller Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
media room
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
This Amazing Studio is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 620 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.

THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES:
- 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDS;
- TRANSFORMABLE COUCH INTO ANOTHER SLEEPING SPACE;
- AIR MATTRESS;
- NATURAL WOOD DINING TABLE WITH SEATING FOR 4;
- 39 FLAT SCREEN TV;
- FREE NETFLIX;
- FREE WIFI;
- MODERN APPLIANCES AND FLATWARE;
- HAIR-DRYER;
- IRON AND IRONING DESK;
- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS;
- REAL WOOD KITCHEN;
- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS ( shampoos, conditioners, towels etc ); FULL SET UP KITCHEN ( silverware, toaster, coffee makes, microwave, fridge, cutting board, set of knifes, pans, frying pans, etc ).

Also this apartment is cleaned by a team of 2 professional m!

Situated on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame! 1 block from the friendly theater! Steps away from the Los Angeles Metro, you are at the epicenter of Hollywood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage have any available units?
Vantage has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage have?
Some of Vantage's amenities include granite counters, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage pet-friendly?
No, Vantage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Vantage offer parking?
No, Vantage does not offer parking.
Does Vantage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vantage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage have a pool?
No, Vantage does not have a pool.
Does Vantage have accessible units?
No, Vantage does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage have units with dishwashers?
No, Vantage does not have units with dishwashers.
