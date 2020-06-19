Amenities
This Amazing Studio is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 620 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.
THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES:
- 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDS;
- TRANSFORMABLE COUCH INTO ANOTHER SLEEPING SPACE;
- AIR MATTRESS;
- NATURAL WOOD DINING TABLE WITH SEATING FOR 4;
- 39 FLAT SCREEN TV;
- FREE NETFLIX;
- FREE WIFI;
- MODERN APPLIANCES AND FLATWARE;
- HAIR-DRYER;
- IRON AND IRONING DESK;
- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS;
- REAL WOOD KITCHEN;
- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS ( shampoos, conditioners, towels etc ); FULL SET UP KITCHEN ( silverware, toaster, coffee makes, microwave, fridge, cutting board, set of knifes, pans, frying pans, etc ).
Also this apartment is cleaned by a team of 2 professional m!
Situated on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame! 1 block from the friendly theater! Steps away from the Los Angeles Metro, you are at the epicenter of Hollywood!