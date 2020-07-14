All apartments in Los Angeles
The Village

17442 Sherman Way · (818) 650-4226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17442 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B103 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,161

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in LA's San Fernando Valley, The Village is a luxurious Mediterranean-style rental apartment community. Each apartment in The Village comes with a kitchen fully refurbished for in-home cooking, a separate dining and living area, a fireplace, a central air conditioning, and a private patio(in select apartments). The Village is both family and pet friendly, making it the perfect home away from home. As a resident, commuting has never been easier, as the Village is just a short drive away from major highways and freeways (101, 405,118). The Village's thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments will satisfy your every need. Please contact us for more details or come visit us today at 17442 Sherman Way, Lake Balboa, CA 91406.

MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! WE ACCEPT RHINO SECURITY DEPOSIT ALTERNATIVES
Swap your traditional security deposit for a small monthly fee through Rhino. Enrolling with Rhino costs just a fraction of your total security deposit, savi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600 O.A.C
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Gated Surface Lot: 1 space per unit.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village have any available units?
The Village has a unit available for $2,161 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village have?
Some of The Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village is pet friendly.
Does The Village offer parking?
Yes, The Village offers parking.
Does The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village have a pool?
No, The Village does not have a pool.
Does The Village have accessible units?
No, The Village does not have accessible units.
Does The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village has units with dishwashers.
