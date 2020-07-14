Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in LA's San Fernando Valley, The Village is a luxurious Mediterranean-style rental apartment community. Each apartment in The Village comes with a kitchen fully refurbished for in-home cooking, a separate dining and living area, a fireplace, a central air conditioning, and a private patio(in select apartments). The Village is both family and pet friendly, making it the perfect home away from home. As a resident, commuting has never been easier, as the Village is just a short drive away from major highways and freeways (101, 405,118). The Village's thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments will satisfy your every need. Please contact us for more details or come visit us today at 17442 Sherman Way, Lake Balboa, CA 91406.



MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! WE ACCEPT RHINO SECURITY DEPOSIT ALTERNATIVES

Swap your traditional security deposit for a small monthly fee through Rhino. Enrolling with Rhino costs just a fraction of your total security deposit, savi