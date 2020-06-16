The Oaks Apartments

Amenities
Property:
13518 Burbank Blvd,
#6
Sherman Oaks, CA 91401
Size: 1 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Unit
This specific unit offers a spacious
floor plan. There is a bathroom in the hall, a coat closet, dinning room and a nice kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and a stove. A LOT OF STORAGE! The bedroom has a walk in closet! Central AC & Heat. The property is located in a convenient location. The complex is a 7 unit building, close to the Orange line, LAVC, Sherman Oaks-Van Nuys Recreational Park, The Westfield Fashion Square. Our Sherman Oaks apartment community offer a laundry room, 1 gated assigned parking space, and controlled access entry. Located just minutes from the 101 freeway, provides you easy access to some of the best attractions and entertainment Sherman Oaks has to offer. Pet friendly! (W/Deposit) Call today and schedule a tour!
(RLNE4208825)