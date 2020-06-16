All apartments in Los Angeles
The Oaks Apartments
The Oaks Apartments

13518 W Burbank Blvd
Location

13518 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13518 Burbank Blvd,
Sherman Oaks, CA 91401

Size: 1 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Unit

This specific unit offers a spacious
floor plan. There is a bathroom in the hall, a coat closet, dinning room and a nice kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and a stove. A LOT OF STORAGE! The bedroom has a walk in closet! Central AC & Heat. The property is located in a convenient location. The complex is a 7 unit building, close to the Orange line, LAVC, Sherman Oaks-Van Nuys Recreational Park, The Westfield Fashion Square. Our Sherman Oaks apartment community offer a laundry room, 1 gated assigned parking space, and controlled access entry. Located just minutes from the 101 freeway, provides you easy access to some of the best attractions and entertainment Sherman Oaks has to offer. Pet friendly! (W/Deposit) Call today and schedule a tour!

(RLNE4208825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Oaks Apartments have any available units?
The Oaks Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Oaks Apartments have?
Some of The Oaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Oaks Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments does offer parking.
Does The Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Oaks Apartments have a pool?
No, The Oaks Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
