Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

The Glendon

1040 S Glendon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1040 S Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

parking
gym
concierge
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
hot tub
About Palazzo Westwood Village

Southern Californias most luxurious rental community! Located in the heart of Westwood Village , this new residential oasis is just steps away from Los Angeles most vibrant retail, cultural, and entertainment amenities. This exclusive community will feature resort style apartment homes and townhomes designed with premium finishes and upscale appointments to delight your senses and complement your lifestyle. Residents are pampered year round with resort style amenities such as a private world class health spa and club, a state of the art fitness center, a full service concierge, an executive business center and beautiful gardens and fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Glendon have any available units?
The Glendon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Glendon have?
Some of The Glendon's amenities include parking, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Glendon currently offering any rent specials?
The Glendon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Glendon pet-friendly?
No, The Glendon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does The Glendon offer parking?
Yes, The Glendon offers parking.
Does The Glendon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Glendon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Glendon have a pool?
No, The Glendon does not have a pool.
Does The Glendon have accessible units?
No, The Glendon does not have accessible units.
Does The Glendon have units with dishwashers?
No, The Glendon does not have units with dishwashers.

