Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving accessible business center car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room dog park doorman e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

To schedule an appointment, please visit our website the5550.com and self-book your tour time online! Or text us for more info! The 5550 apartments features the finest luxury residences with iconic views and sophisticated details. Marvel at your modern, eye-catching oasis that offers stunning layouts and premium finishes. Relax all year round at the outdoor courtyard or pool with panoramic views that add luster to your urban, boutique-style home. Now leasing studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. The 5550 puts you at the heart of the entertainment capital of the world, Hollywood. Some of the most breathtaking views of Los Angeles are just minutes away as the Hollywood Hills, Runyon Canyon and The Griffith Observatory are all within walking distance.Just what you need and everything you want in Hollywood. Social and sophisticated living without compromise. Are you in?