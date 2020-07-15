All apartments in Los Angeles
Riverbridge

19119-19207 Victory Boulevard · (818) 538-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are currently offering $500 off of the first month's rent and the second month's rent free on select units!
Location

19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverbridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
cable included
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, two-tone designer paint, brand new carpet and blinds. We offer an outstanding on-site management team including full-time management, maintenance and janitorial. Enjoy sparking clean pools, fitness centers, saunas with private showers, and the convenience to Warner Center just 5 minutes away. It would be our pleasure to welcome you and arrange a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
rent: Free
restrictions: Cats Welcome with an Additional Deposit; Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverbridge have any available units?
Riverbridge has 3 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverbridge have?
Some of Riverbridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverbridge currently offering any rent specials?
Riverbridge is offering the following rent specials: We are currently offering $500 off of the first month's rent and the second month's rent free on select units!
Is Riverbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverbridge is pet friendly.
Does Riverbridge offer parking?
Yes, Riverbridge offers parking.
Does Riverbridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverbridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverbridge have a pool?
Yes, Riverbridge has a pool.
Does Riverbridge have accessible units?
No, Riverbridge does not have accessible units.
Does Riverbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverbridge has units with dishwashers.
