Amenities
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, two-tone designer paint, brand new carpet and blinds. We offer an outstanding on-site management team including full-time management, maintenance and janitorial. Enjoy sparking clean pools, fitness centers, saunas with private showers, and the convenience to Warner Center just 5 minutes away. It would be our pleasure to welcome you and arrange a tour!