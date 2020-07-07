All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Palmilla Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Palmilla Apartments
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Palmilla Apartments

1231 N Las Palmas Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1231 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Soothing tones, excellent quality brand new kitchen and Fire Place, spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 gated parking spaces.Full furnished Apartment including all utilities and full kitchen with coffee cooker, Toaster, Oven, Microwave, Tea cooker with plates and silver wear. Brand new firm yet soft mattresses (King Sizes). Its a very clean & quiet apartment and Neighborhood. A TV in the living room that allows you to stream from my Netflix, Amazon, Hulu YouTube (and more) accounts. This spacious 2BR/2BA apartment with huge walking closet will be the perfect retreat to call home. It has been remodeled to include stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, brand new cabinetry, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, more then enough street parking and 2 parking spaces in the garage. This Apartment is located in the center of Los Angeles 2 Blocks to Sunset, 4 Blocks to Walk of Fame, 10 min drive to Beverly Hills and Universal Studios, 5 min to LACMA Art museum, 30 min drive to LAX and Santa Monica and 15 min derive to Downtown LA. From this location you are in very close proximity the many Hollywood attraction including many theaters, famous Runyon canon, the Hollywood Bowl, many fine dine and local neighborhood theaters. Heres a list of of things we provide to you in addition, High Speed WiFi connection Clean sheets/blankets/pillows, Fresh towels, Full Kitchen which has all modern appliances including dishwasher, microwave, kettle and toaster Kitchen is fully equipped with pots, glasses, plates...etc. Several Grocery stores walking distance or 3 min drive. Washing and drying machine in buildig, plus a small gym and a rooftop. The apartment has balcony, where you can smoke. 50 flat screen in the living room with fire stick to watch the latest movies. Central heating and Air Conditioning Iron and ironing board Hairdryer Great for families or couples This is a perfect place for a long stay in LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palmilla Apartments have any available units?
Palmilla Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Palmilla Apartments have?
Some of Palmilla Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmilla Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Palmilla Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmilla Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Palmilla Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Palmilla Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Palmilla Apartments offers parking.
Does Palmilla Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palmilla Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmilla Apartments have a pool?
No, Palmilla Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Palmilla Apartments have accessible units?
No, Palmilla Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Palmilla Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmilla Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College