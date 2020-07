Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard doorman golf room hot tub internet access lobby media room package receiving putting green sauna volleyball court yoga

Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles. From the moment you enter the elegant Mediterranean inspired 2-story foyer at The Orsini, you will realize that you have come home to a new experience in luxury apartment living. We are in the heart of Los Angeles, California and the pulse of extraordinary living. Enjoy a short commute to the LA Fashion District, Staples Center, Disney Concert Hall and all the amazing dining and glamorous shopping that living in Los Angeles has to offer.