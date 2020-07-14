All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Orsini

505 N Figueroa St · (833) 273-0961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 639 · Avail. now

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 621 · Avail. now

$1,682

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

See 45+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orsini.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
doorman
golf room
internet access
internet cafe
media room
package receiving
sauna
yoga
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles. From the moment you enter the elegant Mediterranean inspired 2-story foyer at The Orsini, you will realize that you have come home to a new experience in luxury apartment living. We are in the heart of Los Angeles, California and the pulse of extraordinary living. Enjoy a short commute to the LA Fashion District, Staples Center, Disney Concert Hall and all the amazing dining and glamorous shopping that living in Los Angeles has to offer.

The moment you open your very own solid oak entry door, a new world opens up to you. Our luxurious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans at The Orsini will enrich your life. Indulge your senses in your spacious apartment that houses nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and large picture windows. Drink in the view from your personal balcony or patio. Enjoy the Berber carpeting, tile flooring and designer selected color scheme. Gourmet kitchens that include Whirlpool appliances like a frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning oven with gas range, will encourage you to entertain friends. You will love your generous walk-in closet with organizers, natural stone marble countertop in the bath, clear glass shower enclosure and full-size washer and dryer in your home. This and more is what defines why you want to live in downtown LA apartments. The Orsini is a state of mind.

Indulge in world-class amenities, such as a 24-Hour doorman, state-of-the-art fitness facilities that offer yoga and dance classes, full-size indoor basketball courts, and a sparkling rooftop pool with panoramic city views from downtown LA. For those that enjoy a work-live environment, The Orsini provides a quaint library, free Wi-Fi, and private business centers. Maid service is also available. Call now to experience a 5-star level of service in a luxurious living environment! Discover Downtown LA living the way it was meant to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (studio/1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground Parking: 1 per bedroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orsini have any available units?
Orsini has 55 units available starting at $1,661 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Orsini have?
Some of Orsini's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orsini currently offering any rent specials?
Orsini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orsini pet-friendly?
No, Orsini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Orsini offer parking?
Yes, Orsini offers parking.
Does Orsini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orsini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orsini have a pool?
Yes, Orsini has a pool.
Does Orsini have accessible units?
No, Orsini does not have accessible units.
Does Orsini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orsini has units with dishwashers.
