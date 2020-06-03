All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like NMS 11665.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
NMS 11665
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

NMS 11665

11665 W Mayfield Ave · (208) 544-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11665 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NMS 11665.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
NMS 11665 is a beautiful boutique-style apartment building located in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles. Pet friendly, one and two bedroom floor-plans include central ac and heat and in-home washer and dryer.*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Up to 2 pets total allowed per home - ask for specific restrictions
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Up to 2 total pets per home - ask for details
Parking Details: Off-street parking available.
Storage Details: Additional storage available nearby - ask for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NMS 11665 have any available units?
NMS 11665 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does NMS 11665 have?
Some of NMS 11665's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NMS 11665 currently offering any rent specials?
NMS 11665 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NMS 11665 pet-friendly?
Yes, NMS 11665 is pet friendly.
Does NMS 11665 offer parking?
Yes, NMS 11665 offers parking.
Does NMS 11665 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NMS 11665 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NMS 11665 have a pool?
No, NMS 11665 does not have a pool.
Does NMS 11665 have accessible units?
No, NMS 11665 does not have accessible units.
Does NMS 11665 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NMS 11665 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for NMS 11665?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity