Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Up to 2 pets total allowed per home - ask for specific restrictions
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Up to 2 total pets per home - ask for details
Parking Details: Off-street parking available.
Storage Details: Additional storage available nearby - ask for details