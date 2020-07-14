11640 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Brentwood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Luxe Villas.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
package receiving
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
MySuite at Luxe Villas offers upscale co-living in the affluent and convenient neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles with all utilities paid!Each individual suite features hardwood-style flooring, flat-screen tv, transformative furniture and individual ac and heating control. Some suites include a private bathroom and some share. All suites have access to the common area kitchen which features sleek stainless steel appliances, cooking and dining utensils and is professionally cleaned each month.Check out the amenity section for more details and call for an appointment to view as well as short and long-term pricing.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 6+ month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Some garage parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does MySuite at Luxe Villas have any available units?
MySuite at Luxe Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.