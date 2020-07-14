Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bike storage package receiving garage 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal

MySuite at Luxe Villas offers upscale co-living in the affluent and convenient neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles with all utilities paid!Each individual suite features hardwood-style flooring, flat-screen tv, transformative furniture and individual ac and heating control. Some suites include a private bathroom and some share. All suites have access to the common area kitchen which features sleek stainless steel appliances, cooking and dining utensils and is professionally cleaned each month.Check out the amenity section for more details and call for an appointment to view as well as short and long-term pricing.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 6+ month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.