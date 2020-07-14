All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like MySuite at Luxe Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
MySuite at Luxe Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

MySuite at Luxe Villas

11640 W Mayfield Ave · (385) 217-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11640 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Luxe Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
package receiving
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
MySuite at Luxe Villas offers upscale co-living in the affluent and convenient neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles with all utilities paid!Each individual suite features hardwood-style flooring, flat-screen tv, transformative furniture and individual ac and heating control. Some suites include a private bathroom and some share. All suites have access to the common area kitchen which features sleek stainless steel appliances, cooking and dining utensils and is professionally cleaned each month.Check out the amenity section for more details and call for an appointment to view as well as short and long-term pricing.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 6+ month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Some garage parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite at Luxe Villas have any available units?
MySuite at Luxe Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does MySuite at Luxe Villas have?
Some of MySuite at Luxe Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite at Luxe Villas currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite at Luxe Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite at Luxe Villas pet-friendly?
No, MySuite at Luxe Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does MySuite at Luxe Villas offer parking?
Yes, MySuite at Luxe Villas offers parking.
Does MySuite at Luxe Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite at Luxe Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite at Luxe Villas have a pool?
Yes, MySuite at Luxe Villas has a pool.
Does MySuite at Luxe Villas have accessible units?
No, MySuite at Luxe Villas does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite at Luxe Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite at Luxe Villas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for MySuite at Luxe Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity