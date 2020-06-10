All apartments in Los Angeles
Glendon Building
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

Glendon Building

10773 Lawler Street · (310) 873-6794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10773 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glendon Building.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Located on a quiet street in charming Palms neighborhood next to Culver City, The Glendon Building offers really cool N.Y.C. style loft apartments with 25 foot exposed wood beam ceilings, plantation shutters, brand new cabinets, quartz stone countertops, premium stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator), as well as new hardwood flooring, crown molding, baseboards and designer lighting. We offer singles, lofts, one and two bedroom apartment homes. We are just 5 minutes to Downtown Culver City, 10 minutes to Santa Monica, and 15 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. Other fantastic local amenities include Abbot Kinney, 3rd Street Promenade and the new Culver Arts District. Allow us the opportunity to help you arrange a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
restrictions: Cats Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glendon Building have any available units?
Glendon Building has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Glendon Building have?
Some of Glendon Building's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glendon Building currently offering any rent specials?
Glendon Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glendon Building pet-friendly?
Yes, Glendon Building is pet friendly.
Does Glendon Building offer parking?
Yes, Glendon Building offers parking.
Does Glendon Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glendon Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glendon Building have a pool?
Yes, Glendon Building has a pool.
Does Glendon Building have accessible units?
Yes, Glendon Building has accessible units.
Does Glendon Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glendon Building has units with dishwashers.
