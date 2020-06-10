Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub cable included carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

Located on a quiet street in charming Palms neighborhood next to Culver City, The Glendon Building offers really cool N.Y.C. style loft apartments with 25 foot exposed wood beam ceilings, plantation shutters, brand new cabinets, quartz stone countertops, premium stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator), as well as new hardwood flooring, crown molding, baseboards and designer lighting. We offer singles, lofts, one and two bedroom apartment homes. We are just 5 minutes to Downtown Culver City, 10 minutes to Santa Monica, and 15 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles. Other fantastic local amenities include Abbot Kinney, 3rd Street Promenade and the new Culver Arts District. Allow us the opportunity to help you arrange a tour!