Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Cahuenga Heights

2104 N Cahuenga Blvd · (323) 676-1546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Look & Lease Rent Special! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Location

2104 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cahuenga Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Situated at the base of the Hollywood Hills, Cahuenga Heights Apartments places residents close to the things they need. Fine dining, shopping, and true Hollywood-style entertainment are all within reach, including the iconic Hollywood Bowl which is in very close proximity. Our two bedroom apartment homes are fully equipped with gourmet kitchens, large walk-in closets, premium wood-like flooring (in select units,) spacious living areas, and patios with breathtaking views of the hills. Take advantage of on-call maintenance, assigned parking, convenient laundry facilities and so much more! We are pet-friendly so please feel free to bring your furry friend along! Contact us today to schedule your visit!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet.
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Interview and Breed Documentation Required. Restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Doberman, Mastiff, Pit Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldog), Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf, Great Dane, German Sheppard, Malamutes, Akita, Deerhounds, and Siberian Huskies.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cahuenga Heights have any available units?
Cahuenga Heights has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Cahuenga Heights have?
Some of Cahuenga Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cahuenga Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Cahuenga Heights is offering the following rent specials: $500 Look & Lease Rent Special! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Is Cahuenga Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Cahuenga Heights is pet friendly.
Does Cahuenga Heights offer parking?
Yes, Cahuenga Heights offers parking.
Does Cahuenga Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cahuenga Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cahuenga Heights have a pool?
No, Cahuenga Heights does not have a pool.
Does Cahuenga Heights have accessible units?
No, Cahuenga Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Cahuenga Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cahuenga Heights has units with dishwashers.
