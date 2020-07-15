Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Situated at the base of the Hollywood Hills, Cahuenga Heights Apartments places residents close to the things they need. Fine dining, shopping, and true Hollywood-style entertainment are all within reach, including the iconic Hollywood Bowl which is in very close proximity. Our two bedroom apartment homes are fully equipped with gourmet kitchens, large walk-in closets, premium wood-like flooring (in select units,) spacious living areas, and patios with breathtaking views of the hills. Take advantage of on-call maintenance, assigned parking, convenient laundry facilities and so much more! We are pet-friendly so please feel free to bring your furry friend along! Contact us today to schedule your visit!