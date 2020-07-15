Cahuenga Heights

Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet.
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Interview and Breed Documentation Required. Restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Doberman, Mastiff, Pit Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldog), Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf, Great Dane, German Sheppard, Malamutes, Akita, Deerhounds, and Siberian Huskies.