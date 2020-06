Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully remodeled condo in Chatsworth , The unit features a fully remodeled kitchen , new flooring , new appliances , the unit has lots of windows , and it is Bright , nest system for central cooling and heating . do not miss the opportunity to lease this beautiful condo .