All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9920 Jordan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9920 Jordan Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

9920 Jordan Avenue

9920 N Jordan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9920 N Jordan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This lovely upper unit condo is brimming with upgrades! The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is located in the gated "Chatsworth Peak" complex. The condo boasts beautiful upgrades throughout, such as: new wood-like flooring, freshly painted walls, new fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, a new faucet, stainless sink, and ample cabinetry. There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. The master suite has an attached private bathroom and a huge closet. There is a stackable washer/ dryer in the second bathroom. There is a balcony off of the family room. The complex is gated and features 2 tandem parking spaces in the gated subterranean garage. There is also a community spa. This property is located within minutes from shops, restaurants, and freeway access. This is a non-smoking and no pets property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Jordan Avenue have any available units?
9920 Jordan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Jordan Avenue have?
Some of 9920 Jordan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Jordan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Jordan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Jordan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Jordan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9920 Jordan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9920 Jordan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9920 Jordan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 Jordan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Jordan Avenue have a pool?
No, 9920 Jordan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9920 Jordan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9920 Jordan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Jordan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 Jordan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College