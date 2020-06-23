9920 Jordan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This lovely upper unit condo is brimming with upgrades! The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is located in the gated "Chatsworth Peak" complex. The condo boasts beautiful upgrades throughout, such as: new wood-like flooring, freshly painted walls, new fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, a new faucet, stainless sink, and ample cabinetry. There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. The master suite has an attached private bathroom and a huge closet. There is a stackable washer/ dryer in the second bathroom. There is a balcony off of the family room. The complex is gated and features 2 tandem parking spaces in the gated subterranean garage. There is also a community spa. This property is located within minutes from shops, restaurants, and freeway access. This is a non-smoking and no pets property.