988 Granville Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Amazing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse right in the heart of Brentwood! - Architectural, split level unit with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and

spacious layout. Completely remodeled throughout. 2-story living room with floor to

ceiling windows opens to dining room kitchen and loft/den with fireplace. Split

level master suite offers 20' feet ceilings, 2-story fireplace, beamed ceilings,

walk-in closet and enclosed balcony with 10 ft. ceilings and views. In addition, a

loft area above the bedroom serves as a very casual office/sitting area. 2 bed, 2.5

bath, fully appointed kitchen, and lots of storage space. Private entrance with 2

parking spaces.



Located in the heart of Brentwood with easy walking distance to grocery stores,

restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Convenient access to the 405 and a short drive or bike ride from Santa Monica and Westwood. Quiet residential neighborhood.



(RLNE3776151)