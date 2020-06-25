988 Granville Unit 2

Amenities
Amazing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse right in the heart of Brentwood! - Architectural, split level unit with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and
spacious layout. Completely remodeled throughout. 2-story living room with floor to
ceiling windows opens to dining room kitchen and loft/den with fireplace. Split
level master suite offers 20' feet ceilings, 2-story fireplace, beamed ceilings,
walk-in closet and enclosed balcony with 10 ft. ceilings and views. In addition, a
loft area above the bedroom serves as a very casual office/sitting area. 2 bed, 2.5
bath, fully appointed kitchen, and lots of storage space. Private entrance with 2
parking spaces.
Located in the heart of Brentwood with easy walking distance to grocery stores,
restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Convenient access to the 405 and a short drive or bike ride from Santa Monica and Westwood. Quiet residential neighborhood.
(RLNE3776151)