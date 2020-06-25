All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

988 Granville Unit 2

988 Granville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

988 Granville Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Amazing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse right in the heart of Brentwood! - Architectural, split level unit with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and
spacious layout. Completely remodeled throughout. 2-story living room with floor to
ceiling windows opens to dining room kitchen and loft/den with fireplace. Split
level master suite offers 20' feet ceilings, 2-story fireplace, beamed ceilings,
walk-in closet and enclosed balcony with 10 ft. ceilings and views. In addition, a
loft area above the bedroom serves as a very casual office/sitting area. 2 bed, 2.5
bath, fully appointed kitchen, and lots of storage space. Private entrance with 2
parking spaces.

Located in the heart of Brentwood with easy walking distance to grocery stores,
restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Convenient access to the 405 and a short drive or bike ride from Santa Monica and Westwood. Quiet residential neighborhood.

(RLNE3776151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Granville Unit 2 have any available units?
988 Granville Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 988 Granville Unit 2 have?
Some of 988 Granville Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 Granville Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
988 Granville Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Granville Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 988 Granville Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 988 Granville Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 988 Granville Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 988 Granville Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 988 Granville Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Granville Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 988 Granville Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 988 Granville Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 988 Granville Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Granville Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 988 Granville Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
