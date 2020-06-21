986 W 9th Street

Amenities

Call Roger Hart for more info or showing at (310)350-1749. Tastefully remodeled townhome style apartment in the desirable Vista Del Oro neighborhood. This is the front unit of a 4-unit well maintained apartment building with only one common wall and balcony views of the harbor and neighborhood. Included is an approx. 200sf bonus efficiency room with kitchenette and 3/4 bath with direct access to the main unit - perfect for a mother-in-law quarters, office, or teen hangout space. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances (fridge, DW, microwave, 5-burner stove), new windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, Maytag washer/dryer included, and a two-car direct access garage with alley access. Must see to truly appreciate all the details.