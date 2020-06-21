All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:42 AM

986 W 9th Street

986 West 9th Street · (310) 350-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

986 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Roger Hart for more info or showing at (310)350-1749. Tastefully remodeled townhome style apartment in the desirable Vista Del Oro neighborhood. This is the front unit of a 4-unit well maintained apartment building with only one common wall and balcony views of the harbor and neighborhood. Included is an approx. 200sf bonus efficiency room with kitchenette and 3/4 bath with direct access to the main unit - perfect for a mother-in-law quarters, office, or teen hangout space. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances (fridge, DW, microwave, 5-burner stove), new windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, Maytag washer/dryer included, and a two-car direct access garage with alley access. Must see to truly appreciate all the details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 W 9th Street have any available units?
986 W 9th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 986 W 9th Street have?
Some of 986 W 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 W 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
986 W 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 W 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 986 W 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 986 W 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 986 W 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 986 W 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 W 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 W 9th Street have a pool?
No, 986 W 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 986 W 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 986 W 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 986 W 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 W 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
