984 4TH Avenue

Spacious and beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in the heart of LA! Open floor layout with a gorgeous kitchen that opens out to the dining room and living room. Bedrooms are all spaciously sized and an even bigger master suite that can be separated into two separate rooms. Beautiful deck and backyard to enjoy the sunny days in LA. 2 parking spaces. Central AC and Heating. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, & dishwasher included. Lots of storage space available. This home is located in a great location - central and close walking and driving distance to many eateries, stores, shops, freeways, and other LA neighborhoods. There is another unit in the back that is also available for rent currently (2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom units).