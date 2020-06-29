All apartments in Los Angeles
984 4TH Avenue

984 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

984 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in the heart of LA! Open floor layout with a gorgeous kitchen that opens out to the dining room and living room. Bedrooms are all spaciously sized and an even bigger master suite that can be separated into two separate rooms. Beautiful deck and backyard to enjoy the sunny days in LA. 2 parking spaces. Central AC and Heating. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, & dishwasher included. Lots of storage space available. This home is located in a great location - central and close walking and driving distance to many eateries, stores, shops, freeways, and other LA neighborhoods. There is another unit in the back that is also available for rent currently (2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom units).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

