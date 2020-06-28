9809 MELINDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac off of lower Hutton Dr, in Beverly Hills Post. Completely private surrounded by lush greenery and trees on a 14,000 sq ft lot. This cozy contemporary home consists of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be used as an office or gym. Step down into the formal living room with gas stone fireplace. The dining room opens up to a deck area overlooking the large pool and large grassy yard, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is the heart of the home with stainless steel Viking appliances, Carrera white marble counter tops and is overlooking the family room with gas fireplace.Attached 2 car garage. Very secluded and private. New landscaping and many trees. Easy to show.