All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9809 MELINDA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9809 MELINDA Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:37 AM

9809 MELINDA Drive

9809 Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9809 Melinda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac off of lower Hutton Dr, in Beverly Hills Post. Completely private surrounded by lush greenery and trees on a 14,000 sq ft lot. This cozy contemporary home consists of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be used as an office or gym. Step down into the formal living room with gas stone fireplace. The dining room opens up to a deck area overlooking the large pool and large grassy yard, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is the heart of the home with stainless steel Viking appliances, Carrera white marble counter tops and is overlooking the family room with gas fireplace.Attached 2 car garage. Very secluded and private. New landscaping and many trees. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 MELINDA Drive have any available units?
9809 MELINDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9809 MELINDA Drive have?
Some of 9809 MELINDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 MELINDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9809 MELINDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 MELINDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9809 MELINDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9809 MELINDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9809 MELINDA Drive offers parking.
Does 9809 MELINDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9809 MELINDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 MELINDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9809 MELINDA Drive has a pool.
Does 9809 MELINDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9809 MELINDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 MELINDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9809 MELINDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College