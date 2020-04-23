Rent Calculator
9800 Sepulveda Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM
9800 Sepulveda Boulevard
9800 Sepulveda Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
9800 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East
Amenities
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS UNIT, PLEASE CALL/TEXT OXY LOPEZ @ 818-929-9599**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
9800 Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9800 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
