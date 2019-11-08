All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9776 SUFFOLK Drive

9776 Suffolk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9776 Suffolk Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Fabulous family home with guest house, digital large theater room, large resort-like yard, sportcourt, pool/spa and outdoor barbecue kitchen in the prestigious Benedict Hills Estates and perfectly situated on quiet cul-de-sac street. Gourmet open kitchen to family room, pool table room, formal living and family rooms and one of the best family floorplans in the area. 6 full en suite bedrooms and wonderful study area and other built-ins with attention to detail to make each room special. Fabulous master suite with oversized shower, spa tub and custom walk-in closets. Truly meticulous and done with great pride of ownership. Minutes to many exclusive private schools, the Glen Center for many fine restaurants, gourmet market and shops and coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive have any available units?
9776 SUFFOLK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive have?
Some of 9776 SUFFOLK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9776 SUFFOLK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9776 SUFFOLK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9776 SUFFOLK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9776 SUFFOLK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9776 SUFFOLK Drive offers parking.
Does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9776 SUFFOLK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9776 SUFFOLK Drive has a pool.
Does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9776 SUFFOLK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9776 SUFFOLK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9776 SUFFOLK Drive has units with dishwashers.
