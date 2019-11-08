9776 SUFFOLK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

Fabulous family home with guest house, digital large theater room, large resort-like yard, sportcourt, pool/spa and outdoor barbecue kitchen in the prestigious Benedict Hills Estates and perfectly situated on quiet cul-de-sac street. Gourmet open kitchen to family room, pool table room, formal living and family rooms and one of the best family floorplans in the area. 6 full en suite bedrooms and wonderful study area and other built-ins with attention to detail to make each room special. Fabulous master suite with oversized shower, spa tub and custom walk-in closets. Truly meticulous and done with great pride of ownership. Minutes to many exclusive private schools, the Glen Center for many fine restaurants, gourmet market and shops and coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.