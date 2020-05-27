9768 La Tuna canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Mountain top Home with amazing views! - This gorgeous mid century home is rustic but with all of the modern luxuries you need.

It sits on 5 acres northwest of the Verdugo mountains between San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Enjoy the serenity and incredible views of this unique property. With 3 good sized bedrooms and remodeled bathrooms central AC and full size washer and dryer you can live in comfort while enjoying the beauty of a natural setting. There is a large living area with a stone fireplace, laminate flooring and large picture windows. Knotty pine walls and vintage chandeliers make you feel like you are at a mountain retreat.The kitchen is totally remodeled with upgraded stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and double sink and ceiling fan. There are tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space to cook and entertain.

The yard is nicely landscaped with a white picket fence and a gardener is included. Garage is not included in lease.

Lots of room to enjoy the outside and invite your family and friends.

Hiking trails are close by as well and opportunities for outdoor leisure.

Outstanding location next to highway 210 and minutes from the 2, 134 and 118 freeways. 15 minutes to Pasadena and Glendale

Very close to lots of towns with great restaurants and shops.PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER ON ALL INQURIES. We can't respond to emails in this system.



12 month lease. Pet considered with extra deposit.



Please contact Lysa at 818-272-5309

RPM Southsfv.com

Lic # 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws.



