Los Angeles, CA
9768 La Tuna canyon
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

9768 La Tuna canyon

9768 La Tuna Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9768 La Tuna Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mountain top Home with amazing views! - This gorgeous mid century home is rustic but with all of the modern luxuries you need.
It sits on 5 acres northwest of the Verdugo mountains between San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Enjoy the serenity and incredible views of this unique property. With 3 good sized bedrooms and remodeled bathrooms central AC and full size washer and dryer you can live in comfort while enjoying the beauty of a natural setting. There is a large living area with a stone fireplace, laminate flooring and large picture windows. Knotty pine walls and vintage chandeliers make you feel like you are at a mountain retreat.The kitchen is totally remodeled with upgraded stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and double sink and ceiling fan. There are tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space to cook and entertain.
The yard is nicely landscaped with a white picket fence and a gardener is included. Garage is not included in lease.
Lots of room to enjoy the outside and invite your family and friends.
Hiking trails are close by as well and opportunities for outdoor leisure.
Outstanding location next to highway 210 and minutes from the 2, 134 and 118 freeways. 15 minutes to Pasadena and Glendale
Very close to lots of towns with great restaurants and shops.PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER ON ALL INQURIES. We can't respond to emails in this system.

12 month lease. Pet considered with extra deposit.

Please contact Lysa at 818-272-5309
RPM Southsfv.com
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE5044636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9768 La Tuna canyon have any available units?
9768 La Tuna canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9768 La Tuna canyon have?
Some of 9768 La Tuna canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9768 La Tuna canyon currently offering any rent specials?
9768 La Tuna canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9768 La Tuna canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 9768 La Tuna canyon is pet friendly.
Does 9768 La Tuna canyon offer parking?
Yes, 9768 La Tuna canyon offers parking.
Does 9768 La Tuna canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9768 La Tuna canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9768 La Tuna canyon have a pool?
No, 9768 La Tuna canyon does not have a pool.
Does 9768 La Tuna canyon have accessible units?
No, 9768 La Tuna canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 9768 La Tuna canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 9768 La Tuna canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
