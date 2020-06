Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Sophistication ,elegance and sleek design at the center of one of LA'S best neighborhoods. This new build custom made beautiful three floors, 5 bedroom, 5 bath home is offering modern twist to the traditional farm house.Landscaped beautiful yard. It can leave you breathless. Intuitive layout and extreme efficiency in every sq foot .Located on a quiet corner allowing the natural sun light to come from every window. Wood floors through out, Italian tiles and high-end features through out