Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9721 Arby Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

9721 Arby Drive

9721 Arby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9721 Arby Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

BEAUTIFUL single story home with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Mid-Century contemporary style home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Entry leads to a bright open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Living, family and master bedroom with glass doors all lead to a private grassy backyard with serene canyon and greenbelt views. Large kitchen with skylight. Contact Chandra Kusmanto 626-675-9003
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Arby Drive have any available units?
9721 Arby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9721 Arby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Arby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Arby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9721 Arby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9721 Arby Drive offer parking?
No, 9721 Arby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9721 Arby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 Arby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Arby Drive have a pool?
No, 9721 Arby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9721 Arby Drive have accessible units?
No, 9721 Arby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 Arby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9721 Arby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9721 Arby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9721 Arby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
