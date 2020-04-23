All apartments in Los Angeles
967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1

967 1/2 N Wilton Pl · (213) 536-1527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

967 1/2 N Wilton Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhouse in Hollywood - Property Id: 273748

Available in now. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1600 sq. ft. of living space. BRAND NEW 2020 BUILD! Three-level townhouse with Central Air Conditioning, high-ceiling living-room, cozy living area with vinyl wood flooring throughout. High-end kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and imported mosaic back-splash, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, dishwasher, AND washer/dryer in unit. Tenant also has a spacious garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273748
Property Id 273748

(RLNE5758910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 have any available units?
967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 have?
Some of 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 is pet friendly.
Does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 offer parking?
Yes, 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 does offer parking.
Does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1 has units with dishwashers.
