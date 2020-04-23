967 1/2 N Wilton Pl 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom townhouse in Hollywood - Property Id: 273748



Available in now. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1600 sq. ft. of living space. BRAND NEW 2020 BUILD! Three-level townhouse with Central Air Conditioning, high-ceiling living-room, cozy living area with vinyl wood flooring throughout. High-end kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and imported mosaic back-splash, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, dishwasher, AND washer/dryer in unit. Tenant also has a spacious garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273748

