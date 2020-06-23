9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open House Sunday, Feb 17th 12PM - 2PM - Property Id: 1710



Beautiful home in Northridge has 1,404 sq. feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and a large enclosed sun/bonus room with travertine flooring and separate entrance (sq. footage NOT included in the interior living space). The granite kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, range and microwave, travertine flooring, ceiling fan, large eat in area for family dining, stackable washer and dryer and an alcove for you to create a special projects area. The living room has a fireplace, laminate wood floor and dining area with sliding door to the backyard. The master suite has a private bathroom with granite vanity and travertine shower and flooring. Special features include vaulted smooth ceilings, mirrored closets, central air conditioning / heating, and updated fixtures, carpet, paint, doors and hardware. Exterior features include a 2 car garage with automatic opener, upper rear yard with RV or utility truck parking access, and sprinkler system with timer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1710

Property Id 1710



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4674382)