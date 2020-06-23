All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue

9613 N Hayvenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9613 N Hayvenhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House Sunday, Feb 17th 12PM - 2PM - Property Id: 1710

Beautiful home in Northridge has 1,404 sq. feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and a large enclosed sun/bonus room with travertine flooring and separate entrance (sq. footage NOT included in the interior living space). The granite kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, range and microwave, travertine flooring, ceiling fan, large eat in area for family dining, stackable washer and dryer and an alcove for you to create a special projects area. The living room has a fireplace, laminate wood floor and dining area with sliding door to the backyard. The master suite has a private bathroom with granite vanity and travertine shower and flooring. Special features include vaulted smooth ceilings, mirrored closets, central air conditioning / heating, and updated fixtures, carpet, paint, doors and hardware. Exterior features include a 2 car garage with automatic opener, upper rear yard with RV or utility truck parking access, and sprinkler system with timer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1710
Property Id 1710

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4674382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue have any available units?
9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 Hayvenhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
