9608 DONNA Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

9608 DONNA Avenue

9608 N Donna Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9608 N Donna Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sprawling, pet friendly, single story ranch house in most desirable Northridge estates enclave! Just a mile from CSUN and blocks to Northridge Mall, grocery shopping, Starbucks and restaurants, this home is also currently resident-assigned to top rated Topeka Drive Charter for Advanced Studies (K-5), Alfred B. Nobel Charter Middle School and Granada Hills Charter High School!!! Multi-zone HVAC, sparkling, salt-water swimmers' pool, 6 bedrooms including spacious master suite, maid's room, 4 additional bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, laundry room, family room, huge living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 2 car attached garage, fully fenced yard with plenty of room for pets, play and entertaining. Lovely and quiet residential neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Gardener, pool service, all appliances (w/out warranty) are included. Just in time to enjoy summer fun before the school year begins!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 DONNA Avenue have any available units?
9608 DONNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9608 DONNA Avenue have?
Some of 9608 DONNA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 DONNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9608 DONNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 DONNA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9608 DONNA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9608 DONNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9608 DONNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9608 DONNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9608 DONNA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 DONNA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9608 DONNA Avenue has a pool.
Does 9608 DONNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9608 DONNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 DONNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 DONNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

