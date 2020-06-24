All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9550 OAKMORE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9550 OAKMORE Road
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

9550 OAKMORE Road

9550 Oakmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9550 Oakmore Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Elegant 4BR+2BA Traditional for lease with bright open floor plan in prime Beverlywood. Formal entry leading to large living room with custom built-ins, spacious formal dining room, cook's kitchen w/built-in breakfast area, granite counters and adjacent laundry room. Master bedroom with bathroom ensuite, spacious bedrooms with separate 4th bedroom, ideal as guest room or maid's quarters and additional bathroom with shower. Hardwood floors, crown molding, ample storage, recessed lighting, central HVAC and security system throughout. Impressive and inviting pool & patio area including natural stone waterfall, fire pit & built-in bench seating, all custom stone & tile work and perfect for summer entertaining! Great Beverlywood street and close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 OAKMORE Road have any available units?
9550 OAKMORE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9550 OAKMORE Road have?
Some of 9550 OAKMORE Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 OAKMORE Road currently offering any rent specials?
9550 OAKMORE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 OAKMORE Road pet-friendly?
No, 9550 OAKMORE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9550 OAKMORE Road offer parking?
Yes, 9550 OAKMORE Road offers parking.
Does 9550 OAKMORE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9550 OAKMORE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 OAKMORE Road have a pool?
Yes, 9550 OAKMORE Road has a pool.
Does 9550 OAKMORE Road have accessible units?
No, 9550 OAKMORE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 OAKMORE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9550 OAKMORE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College