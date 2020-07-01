9511 Comanche Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Beautiful home nestled in a quite cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you are greeted by a spacious living room with a great view to the covered patio. The kitchen has granite counter tops and all appliances including a gas cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, separate stove and microwave with the dining room area just right off the kitchen with a bay window seat. Updated flooring throughout. Master en-suite in spacious with great closet space and newly remodeled master bathroom. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well and the secondary bathroom has also been remodeled. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. This property is a must see!