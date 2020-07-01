All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9511 Comanche Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9511 Comanche Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

9511 Comanche Avenue

9511 Comanche Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9511 Comanche Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Beautiful home nestled in a quite cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you are greeted by a spacious living room with a great view to the covered patio. The kitchen has granite counter tops and all appliances including a gas cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, separate stove and microwave with the dining room area just right off the kitchen with a bay window seat. Updated flooring throughout. Master en-suite in spacious with great closet space and newly remodeled master bathroom. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well and the secondary bathroom has also been remodeled. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. This property is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Comanche Avenue have any available units?
9511 Comanche Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9511 Comanche Avenue have?
Some of 9511 Comanche Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Comanche Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Comanche Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Comanche Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9511 Comanche Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9511 Comanche Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9511 Comanche Avenue offers parking.
Does 9511 Comanche Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9511 Comanche Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Comanche Avenue have a pool?
No, 9511 Comanche Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9511 Comanche Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9511 Comanche Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Comanche Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9511 Comanche Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College