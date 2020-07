Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large and charming, single story house for rent in the heart of Beverlywood. This 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet, cul-de-sac block, adjacent to Circle Park. As you enter, you will notice the skylights throughout the house along with its large and open, living & dining rooms towards the front of the house. The large den towards the back of the house makes for a great entertaining space as it leads out to the deck in the large backyard. This is a must see!