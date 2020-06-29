9450 Jester Court North Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, 5 bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the masters bedroom, 3-baths, 2,030 square-foot Condo in the quiet North Hills East neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The rent price of this property is still negotiable.



The spacious unfurnished interior features tile floors and window shutters. The lovely kitchen has a dishwasher and microwave. The unit also includes central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.



The exterior also includes a patio, garden, and backyard perfect for outdoor activities with family or friends.



A 2-car attached; covered garage is also included.



The renter is responsible for the water, sewage, electricity, and maintaining the garden and yard. The landlord is responsible for the maintenance fee which is $150 per month.



Smalls pets are welcome but no heavier than 30 lbs. with a deposit of $500 per pet.



No smoking allowed.



Nearby Parks: Sepulveda Recreation Center, Devonwood Park, Devonshire Arleta Park, Panorama Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Lassen Elementary School - 0.29 miles 4/10

Valor Academy Middle School - 0.55 miles 6/10

Alta California Elementary School - 0.74 miles 4/10

Liggett Street Elementary School - 0.8 miles 4/10



Bus lines:

167 Metro Local Line 0.1 mi

734 Metro Rapid Line 0.4 mi

234 Metro Local Line 0.4 mi

166/364 Metro Local Line 0.5 mi



(RLNE5167254)