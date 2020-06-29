All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9450 Jester Court North Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9450 Jester Court North Hills
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

9450 Jester Court North Hills

9450 Jester Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9450 Jester Court, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, 5 bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the masters bedroom, 3-baths, 2,030 square-foot Condo in the quiet North Hills East neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The rent price of this property is still negotiable.

The spacious unfurnished interior features tile floors and window shutters. The lovely kitchen has a dishwasher and microwave. The unit also includes central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.

The exterior also includes a patio, garden, and backyard perfect for outdoor activities with family or friends.

A 2-car attached; covered garage is also included.

The renter is responsible for the water, sewage, electricity, and maintaining the garden and yard. The landlord is responsible for the maintenance fee which is $150 per month.

Smalls pets are welcome but no heavier than 30 lbs. with a deposit of $500 per pet.

No smoking allowed.

Nearby Parks: Sepulveda Recreation Center, Devonwood Park, Devonshire Arleta Park, Panorama Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Lassen Elementary School - 0.29 miles 4/10
Valor Academy Middle School - 0.55 miles 6/10
Alta California Elementary School - 0.74 miles 4/10
Liggett Street Elementary School - 0.8 miles 4/10

Bus lines:
167 Metro Local Line 0.1 mi
734 Metro Rapid Line 0.4 mi
234 Metro Local Line 0.4 mi
166/364 Metro Local Line 0.5 mi

(RLNE5167254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9450 Jester Court North Hills have any available units?
9450 Jester Court North Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9450 Jester Court North Hills have?
Some of 9450 Jester Court North Hills's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9450 Jester Court North Hills currently offering any rent specials?
9450 Jester Court North Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 Jester Court North Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 9450 Jester Court North Hills is pet friendly.
Does 9450 Jester Court North Hills offer parking?
Yes, 9450 Jester Court North Hills offers parking.
Does 9450 Jester Court North Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9450 Jester Court North Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 Jester Court North Hills have a pool?
No, 9450 Jester Court North Hills does not have a pool.
Does 9450 Jester Court North Hills have accessible units?
No, 9450 Jester Court North Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 Jester Court North Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9450 Jester Court North Hills has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College