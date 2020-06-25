All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:58 AM

944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane

944 Harbor Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

944 Harbor Crossing Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous & bright Harbor Crossing home! Only 12 homes on this exclusive gated community, near beaches, harbor, Abbot Kinney & canals. Romantic master retreat with fireplace, balcony and spa tub. A private street bordered by eucalyptus & mature palm trees, this gated enclave of 12 Estate homes features 20 to 120 ft. between residences & enough room to park 6 cars. Immaculate, turn key with hardwood floors, granite & stainless steel appliances. Situated in the highly sought after Oxford Triangle neighborhood and Coeur D' Alene school district. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane have any available units?
944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane have?
Some of 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane currently offering any rent specials?
944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane pet-friendly?
No, 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane offer parking?
Yes, 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane offers parking.
Does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane have a pool?
No, 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane does not have a pool.
Does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane have accessible units?
No, 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College