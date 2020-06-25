944 HARBOR CROSSING Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous & bright Harbor Crossing home! Only 12 homes on this exclusive gated community, near beaches, harbor, Abbot Kinney & canals. Romantic master retreat with fireplace, balcony and spa tub. A private street bordered by eucalyptus & mature palm trees, this gated enclave of 12 Estate homes features 20 to 120 ft. between residences & enough room to park 6 cars. Immaculate, turn key with hardwood floors, granite & stainless steel appliances. Situated in the highly sought after Oxford Triangle neighborhood and Coeur D' Alene school district. Available now.