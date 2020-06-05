9423 Wystone Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled in prime Northridge most sought after neighborhoods on a cul de sac sits a ranch single story stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath traditional charmer with 1,688 sq.ft. of living space and private low maintenance quaint backyard. Large open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. Huge living room adorned by light from a window and sliding door that opens to private backyard with covered porch & fruit trees for entertaining or just relaxing. Huge chef's kitchen, granite counter tops, and plenty of extra storage space opens to living / dining area. The light and bright master bedroom has a huge closet and private remodeled bathroom. Two generously sized bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with newer custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, double sinks, and tub / shower. Third guest bathroom off living area. Highlighted features: Inside laundry room with hook ups, ceiling fans, hardwood floors throughout, central air / heat, double paned windows, and 2 car direct access garage with additional parking in driveway and street. Conveniently located close to the 101, 134, 170, 5 and 405 freeways, local transportation, CSUN, Pierce College, steps to the Northridge Mall, great shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd.