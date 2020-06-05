All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM

9423 Wystone Avenue

9423 Wystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in prime Northridge most sought after neighborhoods on a cul de sac sits a ranch single story stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath traditional charmer with 1,688 sq.ft. of living space and private low maintenance quaint backyard. Large open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. Huge living room adorned by light from a window and sliding door that opens to private backyard with covered porch & fruit trees for entertaining or just relaxing. Huge chef's kitchen, granite counter tops, and plenty of extra storage space opens to living / dining area. The light and bright master bedroom has a huge closet and private remodeled bathroom. Two generously sized bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with newer custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, double sinks, and tub / shower. Third guest bathroom off living area. Highlighted features: Inside laundry room with hook ups, ceiling fans, hardwood floors throughout, central air / heat, double paned windows, and 2 car direct access garage with additional parking in driveway and street. Conveniently located close to the 101, 134, 170, 5 and 405 freeways, local transportation, CSUN, Pierce College, steps to the Northridge Mall, great shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Wystone Avenue have any available units?
9423 Wystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9423 Wystone Avenue have?
Some of 9423 Wystone Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Wystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Wystone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Wystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9423 Wystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9423 Wystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9423 Wystone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9423 Wystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Wystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Wystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 9423 Wystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9423 Wystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9423 Wystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Wystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9423 Wystone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
