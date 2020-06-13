All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

942 West 30th Street

942 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

942 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family House in Upper Palisades San Pedro - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

One story single family house (SFH) in upper Palisades. Great neighborhood and ocean breezes! A den can be converted to an extra bedroom or guest room. Will have new paint and carpet. Rest of house is either vinyl or laminate flooring. Laundry hookups inside the house. Covered patio. Detached 2-car garage. Large backyard with mature grapefruit tree. Small dog or cat okay with additional money to security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities they use. All appliances to be supplied by tenant (washer, dryer, fridge and range stove). No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.

(RLNE5037474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 West 30th Street have any available units?
942 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 West 30th Street have?
Some of 942 West 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
942 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 West 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 942 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 942 West 30th Street offers parking.
Does 942 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 West 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 942 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 942 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 942 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 942 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
