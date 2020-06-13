942 West 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family House in Upper Palisades San Pedro - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



One story single family house (SFH) in upper Palisades. Great neighborhood and ocean breezes! A den can be converted to an extra bedroom or guest room. Will have new paint and carpet. Rest of house is either vinyl or laminate flooring. Laundry hookups inside the house. Covered patio. Detached 2-car garage. Large backyard with mature grapefruit tree. Small dog or cat okay with additional money to security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities they use. All appliances to be supplied by tenant (washer, dryer, fridge and range stove). No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.



