Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Mid-century view home on Stonehill. This rare property offers grand living space, spectacular day/night city and mountain views. This single level home boasts a beautiful living room, dining area, fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. Hardwood floors, beams, tile work, and stainless steel appliances showcase the pride of our homeowner throughout. Large backyard/patio has a pool and built in fire pit with breath taking views of the Getty Center. Available September 15th!