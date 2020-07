Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located near San Pedro High School. This spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 baths will be ready for occupancy in late November.

Master Bedroom comes with walk in closet. Long dive way with 1 car garage, great for multiple cars parking. See the large back yard

Seller will consider 1-2 yr. lease for tenant with good credit .

Easy access to shopping, bus lines and 110 freeway. Submit on pets.