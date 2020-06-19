9393 SIERRA MAR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perched high above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, this 3-bedroom home is an entertainer's paradise. Designed by renowned architect Austin Kelly of XTEN Architecture, the modern gem offers supreme privacy & unobstructed 270-degree bird's-eye vistas. Limestone & black absolute granite walls, built-in seating areas & expansive walls of glass were used by Charles Infante to give the home a warm & contemporary feel. Beautifully furnished w/plush rugs, custom Italian closets, bespoke furniture & a state-of-the-art audio/visual system controllable from an iPhone. The home merges luxurious design w/once-in-a-lifetime functionality for a uniquely Californian experience. Outside, a dazzling zero-edge pool & entertaining space overlooks the cityscape below. The home is located just minutes from Soho House, The Edition, Franklin Canyon & all the entertainment in Hollywood & Beverly Hills. The buyer will appreciate its uniqueness, architecture & will certainly treasure the view.