Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

9393 SIERRA MAR Drive

9393 Sierra Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9393 Sierra Mar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perched high above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, this 3-bedroom home is an entertainer's paradise. Designed by renowned architect Austin Kelly of XTEN Architecture, the modern gem offers supreme privacy & unobstructed 270-degree bird's-eye vistas. Limestone & black absolute granite walls, built-in seating areas & expansive walls of glass were used by Charles Infante to give the home a warm & contemporary feel. Beautifully furnished w/plush rugs, custom Italian closets, bespoke furniture & a state-of-the-art audio/visual system controllable from an iPhone. The home merges luxurious design w/once-in-a-lifetime functionality for a uniquely Californian experience. Outside, a dazzling zero-edge pool & entertaining space overlooks the cityscape below. The home is located just minutes from Soho House, The Edition, Franklin Canyon & all the entertainment in Hollywood & Beverly Hills. The buyer will appreciate its uniqueness, architecture & will certainly treasure the view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive have any available units?
9393 SIERRA MAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive have?
Some of 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9393 SIERRA MAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive offers parking.
Does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive has a pool.
Does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9393 SIERRA MAR Drive has units with dishwashers.

